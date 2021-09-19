Two Libyan Helicopters of Haftar’s LNA Collide at Drills Near Benghazi, 2 Killed

“Two Mi-8 helicopters collided near Msus, which is located to the southeast of Benghazi, during military exercise. The two-member crew of one helicopter died, while the crew of the other helicopter survived,” the source said.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the GNU, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for 24 December.

Two people have died as two helicopters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar have collided in the air during drills, a military source said on Sunday.

“Two Mi-8 helicopters collided near Msus, which is located to the southeast of Benghazi, during military exercise. The two-member crew of one helicopter died, while the crew of the other helicopter survived,” the source said.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the GNU, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for 24 December.