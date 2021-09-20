Libya’s HoR fails to withdraw confidence in government

The Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) has suspended its session after calls to withdraw confidence in the Government of National Unity had failed because most MPs rejected the step and there was no legal quorum.

HoR sources said it would form committees to communicate with the government to revise its performance and committees at the 13 electoral centers to discuss the parliamentary elections’ law that would be presented next session.

A number of pro-Haftar members: known as General Command MPs, insisted on withdrawing confidence in the Government of National Unity. One of the MPs, Abdelmonem Al-Arefi, said Sunday the HoR would certainly withdraw confidence in Dbeibah and appoint either former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha or Mohammed Al-Muntasser.