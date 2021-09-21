Libya seeks Egyptian expertise to train police forces

Minister of Interior Khaled Mazen on Monday discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Mahmoud Tawfiq providing training for Libyan cadres in the framework of developing the security partnership between the two countries.

In a brief statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior said that the meeting addressed several security issues of common interests and ways to develop their partnership in this regard.

Minister Mazen, who is currently visiting Cairo at the head of a high-level security delegation, emphasized his ministry’s aspiration to strengthen security cooperation frameworks with the Egyptian security services, notably providing training and assistance in the police area.

For his part, the Egyptian Interior Minister affirmed his ministry’s commitment to helping the Libyan police overcome the challenges confronting this sector.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah arrived in Cairo Thursday, where he supervised the activation of the Libyan-Egyptian Supreme Committee after a 12-year hiatus.

During the visit, the Libyan government conducted more than 14 economic transactions with the Egyptian side.