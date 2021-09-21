UN to inspect aircraft suspected of carrying weapons to Haftar in Libya

UN experts are coming to Cyprus to inspect a possibly-modified plane believed to have been used to violate arms embargo on Libya, but Cypriot air traffic control say they have no records of the aircraft landing on the island, according to Philenews.

The Cypriot newspaper said experts from the UN are scheduled to arrive in Cyprus in November to open a sealed hangar at Paphos International Airport and inspect a mystery aircraft thought to be a T-Bird.

It added that the plane, which was registered with Serbian authorities as a non-commercial aircraft, traveled to Jordan in June 2019.

“Despite having filed a flight plan to Libya, reports said Annan ordered parts to be removed and the plane ended up flying to Larnaca on or around July 22.” Philenews said.