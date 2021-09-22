Aldabaiba bullish in continuing in government until delivery of elections – attacks the evil obstructers who want war and destruction

Reacting to the vote-of-no-confidence earlier in the day at two separate public events yesterday, Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba came out fighting with several bullish statements attempting – and to an extent succeeding – to turn public opinion (even further) against parliament (the House of Representatives – HoR).

He vowed to continue to serve the people and said he was for peace and not war. Speaking last night to a relatively small and hastily formed crowd in the hundreds and not thousands in Tripoli’s Martyrs Square, he said all Libyans across the country support the government and that his government will bring the people to free and fair elections.

Initial reports indicate that there were reports of demonstrations against the HoR decision in at least four other cities and towns in central and eastern Libya.

Aldabaiba said legitimacy is for the people to decide and attacked the evil obstructors who want war and destruction. They don’t want life for Libyans, he added. And as the gathered crows started to shout insults at the HoR and calling for its ‘‘downfall’’, Aldabaiba said we must not generalise as there were honourable men in the HoR who were coming to meet him.

To the shouts of ‘‘the people want the downfall of parliament’’, Aldabaiba assured ‘‘it will fall. It will be brought down. It should serve the people’’. He added that the no-confidence-vote was ‘‘not legal, not constitutional and not moral’’.

At which point the crowd shouted ‘‘Ageela you coward (look at) Adabiba (who) is here in the square’’.

‘‘We will lead you to fair elections and you will decide at the elections.’’, he added, before concluding by calling on the public to come out and demonstrate on Friday from all over Libya.