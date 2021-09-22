Growing calls for dissolution of Parliament following no-confidence vote for transitional government

Libyan activists are calling for mass protests across the country to denounce a decision by the east-based Tobruk Parliament that passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government.

The step was yet another challenge for long-awaited elections scheduled for next December, seen as crucial to consolidating peace in the country.

Upon the Parliament’s decision, a group of protesters gathered Tuesday evening in the Martyrs Square to voice their anger over the HoR.

PM Dbeibah, who joined the protesters, called residents in all cities to march to the streets on Friday in rejection of the HoR’s action, vowing that his government would work to prevent further wars and unite the nation.

Meanwhile, social media platforms continued to circulate images and videos of residents protesting against the HoR in several areas, including major southern cities like AlKufra and Sabha.

The planned protests will call for the dissolution of Parliament and for waiving the immunity of deputies to interrogated them and bring them to account.

The activists, in addition to some MPs, accused the Parliament of falsifying the voting results. According to MP Ali al-Sibai, the Parliament passed the motion without the required quorum.

“38 members out of the 113 who attended the voting session submitted a petition to reject the withdrawal of confidence, which makes the number of voters approving the withdrawal of confidence only 75, MP Al-Sibai says.