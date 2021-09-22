High Council of State rejects parliament’s move of withdrawing confidence from government

Head of Libya’s High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, said Tuesday that the government will continue its work until the country’s elections are slated for Dec. 24.

This came in a joint press conference Al-Mishri held with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat.

Bourita, for his part, said it is important to maintain the stability of all Libyan institutions.

The Moroccan minister stressed his country’s support for the stability of Libya’s executive institutions, the Presidential Council, the government, the parliament, and the High Council of State.

Earlier on Tuesday, Libya’s House of Representatives withdrew confidence from the unity government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Belhaiq said the assembly decided to withdraw confidence from the government by a majority of 89 out of 113 lawmakers who attended today’s session.

The High Council of State, for its part, decried the move as “void” for violating the constitutional declaration and the political agreement in the country.

Tension has risen between the Libyan parliament, the High Council of State, and the unity government over electoral powers and laws.

Tuesday’s move by the parliament threatens plans to hold the country’s parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec 24.