Libyan government lost confidence because it initiated long term agreements and deviated from agreed upon tasks: HoR Spokesperson

The reason the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba Libyan government lost yesterday’s parliamentary (House of Representatives – HoR) vote-of-no-confidence was that it deviated from its tasks, HoR Official Spokesperson Abdalla Belheeg said yesterday.

The HoR purportedly voted 89 out of the 113 members present against the government. Spokesperson Belheeg claimed that another 11 members who were not physically present had voted against the government, but that their votes were not added to 89.

‘‘The decision (to withdraw confidence) is related to stopping long-term agreements or any measures that would deviate from the government’s tasks that were agreed upon even before it was chosen, which is the unification of state institutions, achieving justice among Libyans, providing the daily needs of the citizen, preparing for the elections on their scheduled date, 24 December 2021’’

‘‘This was confirmed by Speaker Ageela Saleh, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Members of the House in the session granting confidence to the government – which the government has not adhered to’’.

Aldabaiba and his government to continue in office

Belheeg said that the government is to continue its work in meeting the needs of the citizen, and that there is no truth in what is being rumoured about stopping the Marriage Grant for Youth, the Wife and Children Grant, or anything related to the citizen’s interests and needs.

He added that the Aldabaiba government is an interim government, and these goals were established for it, and not as it has been doing during the past months, by signing long-term agreements or development work and other expenses that approached LD 50 billion in light of the deterioration of services than before, such as electricity, health and others.

The Official Spokesperson concluded that the government continues its work as a caretaker government and the decision has nothing to do with citizen services and any decisions that serve them.