RT: Many states want Haftar to run for Libya presidency

Ramzi Al-Rumaih, the senior aide of renegade Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, has asserted that many countries want Haftar to run for presidency, RT reported on Friday.

Speaking to RT, Al-Rumaih stated that Haftar running for presidency had been proposed for years, noting that many countries support his candidacy.

He also claimed that many Libyans have called for Haftar to run for presidency as they: “Believe that the country is suffering from a security crisis.”

Al-Rumaih added: “The General Command has completed its mission in the east of Libya – getting rid of the terrorists. The General Command planned to liberate Tripoli from the militias, but international sides undermined its efforts.”

Haftar enjoys wide popular support in the east and south of Libya, Al-Rumaih claimed: “But the problem is only in the West, where Haftar needs alliances.”

At the same time, he said that local and international legal issues prevent Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi from running for presidency. “I think there is an international veto against his candidacy,” he confirmed.

Regarding Aquila Saleh, Al-Rumaih does not expect that he would run for presidency as he is still the speaker of parliament.