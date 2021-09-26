Monday , 27 September 2021
Home / Normal / Menfi calls for stronger relations with Moscow

Menfi calls for stronger relations with Moscow

26/09/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

The head of Libya’s Presidency Council, Mohammad Menfi, has called for strengthening relations between Libya and Russia.

This came during a meeting Menfi held late Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency Council, Menfi highlighted the importance of Moscow’s role in the success of Libya’s political process.

It said Lavrov underlined the need for the simultaneous withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya as well as advancing reconciliation efforts to ensure that elections are held on time.

The top Russian diplomat also praised the Presidency Council for leading national reconciliation in Libya.

“Lavrov praised the steps taken recently by the council to release a number of prisoners within the framework of the national reconciliation process,” the statement said.

International Relations and Cooperation
Head of StateStates
All

Check Also

46 members renew call to UNSMIL for an LPDF emergency session in or outside Libya

Forty-six members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) called Sunday on UNSMIL to hold …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved