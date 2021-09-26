Three more mass graves found in Tarhuna

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons stated that its teams were capable of unearthing two new mass graves in the agricultural project area in Tarhuna city, along with a further grave in the city’s public landfill, reporting that it intends to begin the exhumation process on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, a member of the Tarhuna Victims Association, Abdel Moneim Al-Hamel, called on the PM Abdel Hamid Dbeibah to investigate and follow up on the issue of mass graves and urgently confront the perpetrators without using the matter in political rivalry.

Al-Hamel reiterated the necessity to arrest the criminals and hold them fully accountable for this despicable crime of mass burial.