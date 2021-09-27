Five human remains exhumed from two separate mass graves in Tarhuna

Teams from the Excavation Department of the Search and Identification of Missing Persons Authority, recovered the bodies of five unidentified individuals from two separate graves on Monday, having unearthed the graves the previous day in Tarhuna.

The authority stated on its Facebook page that its associated teams managed to retrieve one unidentified deceased individual from the initial site, with a further four from a second grave site.

The authority confirmed that work is ongoing into further reports received regarding other possible mass grave sites.