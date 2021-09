Monday’s HoR session postponed until next week – more time needed to prepare parliamentary election law

Today’s House of Representatives (HoR) session has been postponed until next week.

Announcing the news in a statement yesterday, HoR Official Spokesperson Abdalla Belheeg said the concerned Committee needed more time to prepare the proposed law for the parliamentary elections planned for 24 December this year.

It will be recalled that the HoR, under the chairmanship of Speaker Ageela Saleh, ‘‘passed’’ in a controversial manner the election law for the head of state on 9 September.