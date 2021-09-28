5+5 JMC convenes in Tripoli in presence of US AFRICOM Commander

The Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) convened in Tripoli for the first time since its establishment and first meeting in Geneva in the summer of 2020.

The meeting took place in the presence of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Stephen Townsend and Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah as well as the US ambassador and special envoy to Libya Richard Norland.

“Today’s joint in-person meeting of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Tripoli joined by General Townsend and Ambassador Norland is a historic step in bringing Libyans together, particularly in the security sphere. The United States remains committed to facilitating full implementation of the October ceasefire agreement, the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and fighters, as well as the full unification of Libyan military institutions.” The US embassy said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush said in a ministerial meeting on Libya in New York on September 22 that the 5+5 JMC would hold an important meeting to devise a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries.