865 sea migrants returned to Libya in a week, says IOM

Libya’s Coast Guard returned around 865 sea migrants to Libya last week, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday.

Since the start of the year, Libyan rescue vessels picked up 25,285 from the sea, including women and children, according to the IOM data.

The IOM noted that during 2020, Libya’s coast guard returned 11,891 migrants to shores. It also documented 381 fatalities and 597 missing people during the same period.