Opportunism With Limitations: Russian policy in the Middle East and North Africa

Exhibit A in this opportunistic and scalable approach is Libya, where, in the wake of the power vacuum fostered in part by Washington’s ambivalence and European disunity, contending Libyan armed groups and factions sought outside assistance. Responding to this, Russia in late 2019 escalated its military support for one of these factions—the Libyan Arab Armed Forces led by Khalifa Haftar—sending mercenaries from the state-sponsored Wagner Group and some regular personnel to assist the eastern-based commander in his bid to topple the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

