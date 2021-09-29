Wednesday , 29 September 2021
Home / Normal / Libya: credible elections – or another failed bid at nation-building?
People wave Libyan flags as they gather during celebrations commemorating the 10th anniversary of the 2011 revolution in Tripoli, Libya February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hazem Ahmed

Libya: credible elections – or another failed bid at nation-building?

29/09/2021 The GuardianPatrick Wintour Opinion and Analysis

Parliamentary and presidential votes were due at the end of the year, but there are fears the interim government hopes to stay in power.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on The Guardian

Electoral ProcessPolitical Transition
Executive AuthoritiesHouse of Representatives
All

Check Also

Libyan PM Receives Commander of Africom

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, wrapped up a two-day visit to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved