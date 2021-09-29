Libyan PM visits Niger to discuss immigration and border security

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, arrived in Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday and met with President Mohamed Bazoum to review issues of illegal immigration from northern Niger through southern Libya and border security.

The two officials reiterated that the issue of illegal immigration needs cooperation among border states to help boost security.

Bazoum hailed the efforts that aim to achieve peace and security in Libya, saying despite challenges, Libya remains an important factor for regional stability.

Dbeibah said Libya and Niger will work together to secure their joint borders, discussing with Bazoum economic relations amid the availability of investment opportunities which were outlined by Libyan businesspersons to Niger’s Trade Chamber. They agreed to form a Supreme Libya-Niger Committee to meet soon.