Al-Manqoush calls for speedy implementation of quartet border agreement with southern neighbours

Foreign Minister Najla Al-Manqoush has reiterated the need to accelerate the practical implementation of the Quartet Agreement concerned with protecting and securing common borders with neighboring countries to meet the security challenges in the region.

Activating such an agreement would limit many destructive phenomena, including terrorism, cross-border organized crime, smuggling operations, and illegal migration, Al-Manqoush said during a meeting attended by Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum in the capital Niamey Wednesday.

Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, arrived in Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday at the head of a high-level delegation to discuss illegal immigration infiltrating the southern borders of Libya.

Minister Al-Manqoush emphasized that the agreement would enhance the means of security and stability in the area. It would bring development and promote the livelihoods and welfare of the entire population of the region, the foreign minister said.