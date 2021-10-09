Tuesday , 12 October 2021
IOM: 5 migrants killed in shooting at detention centre in Libya

09/10/2021 Middle East Monitor Press Articles

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that five irregular migrants were killed, on Friday, after a shooting incident inside a detention center in Libya.

This came in a statement by Federico Soda, director of the organisation’s office in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, which was posted on his Twitter account.

He said, “Libyan guards shot dead five migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in a detention centre in Tripoli.”

Libya is a major departure point for irregular migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and seeking to move to Europe.

DetentionSecurity SituationTrafficking and Migration
Core Security & Justice ProvidersDetention facilitiesInternational Organisations
Tripoli

