IOM: 5 migrants killed in shooting at detention centre in Libya

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that five irregular migrants were killed, on Friday, after a shooting incident inside a detention center in Libya.

This came in a statement by Federico Soda, director of the organisation’s office in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, which was posted on his Twitter account.

He said, “Libyan guards shot dead five migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in a detention centre in Tripoli.”

Libya is a major departure point for irregular migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and seeking to move to Europe.