Fact-Finding Mission’s mandate in Libya extended for 9 months

The United Nations Human Rights Council extended Monday the Fact-Finding Mission’s mandate for nine more months to allow it to continue its work in Libya.

The UN Human Rights Council considered in its decision the exceptional circumstances that the mission faced since its establishment owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and the liquidity crisis that the United Nations faced at the time.

The Council called on the Mission to report on its findings to the upcoming session in the presence of the UN envoy to Libya, with a pursuant dialogue and report on human rights in Libya to the Council at the 50th session, including efforts to end impunity for violations and human rights abuses.

The Council urged Libyan authorities to allow the Fact-Finding Mission members to have access to all Libyan territories freely and to allow them to speak with anyone across the country without any restrictions, calling on the Secretary General to provide the High Commissioner with needed resources to implement the mandate.