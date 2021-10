Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) announced today that it had officially received a copy of the parliamentary election law (Law No. 2 of 2021) from parliament (the House of Representatives – HoR).

It has published the law on its official media pages. The elections are expected to be held 30 days after the presidential elections – sometime in 2022.

It has also published a new logo for the parliamentary elections in blue and white on a black background.