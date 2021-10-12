European Commission to deliver patrol boats to Libya amid fears of new wave of migration

The European Commission -the executive branch of the EU- intends to deliver new B-150 patrol vessels to the Libyan Coast Guard, writes The Euro Observer newspaper.

According to the same source, the patrol vessels are aimed at intercepting illegal migrants at sea and return them to Libya.

The European Union Commission has already delivered three vessels after undergoing rehabilitation with funding from the EU, while the EU Commission will deliver a new batch soon.

The Euro Observer quoted a spokesman for the European Commission as saying that the main objective of the support provided to Libya is “to help save lives,” stressing the need to close the shelters in Libya.