Tuesday , 12 October 2021
Home / Normal / Hussain al-Qatrani criticizes Prime Minister Dbeibah

Hussain al-Qatrani criticizes Prime Minister Dbeibah

12/10/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

Eastern-based Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Qatrani and other ministers have criticized Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah for failing to fulfill his responsibilities.

Following a meeting in Benghazi, controlled by Khalifa Haftar, a group of pro-Haftar politicians accused Dbeibah of not fulfilling his national and historical responsibilities and allegedly pursuing a personal agenda rather than national interests.

The statement released after the meeting also condemned Dbeibah for not appointing a defense minister and failing to take steps to appoint one.

Political Transition
Executive AuthoritiesPrime Minister
All

Check Also

GNU announces plan to categorize migrants in Libya

The Government of National Unity (GNU) said Sunday it is dealing with a complex issue …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved