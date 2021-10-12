Hussain al-Qatrani criticizes Prime Minister Dbeibah

Eastern-based Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Qatrani and other ministers have criticized Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah for failing to fulfill his responsibilities.

Following a meeting in Benghazi, controlled by Khalifa Haftar, a group of pro-Haftar politicians accused Dbeibah of not fulfilling his national and historical responsibilities and allegedly pursuing a personal agenda rather than national interests.

The statement released after the meeting also condemned Dbeibah for not appointing a defense minister and failing to take steps to appoint one.