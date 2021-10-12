Wednesday , 13 October 2021
Libya calls for international cooperation to find smuggled assets

The Libyan representative at the second committee of financial and economic cases of the UN, Ahmed Mutamad, called for finding international cooperation to locate the Libyan smuggled assets and help regain them.

Mutamad said regaining the smuggled assets would help Libya fund its economic projects and achieve lasting development, adding that Libya has been suffering from the issue of money smuggling.

He said despite challenges, Libya wants to achieve lasting development adopted by the UN in its 2030 strategy, adding that the UN strategy can only be achieved through justice and national reconciliation as well as ending illegitimate intervention in countries’ domestic affairs.

