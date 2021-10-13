Libyan PM ‘not welcome in Ghat’, obstructed by Haftar forces

Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar blocked a visit by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to city of Ghat, southwestern Libya, located just east of the Algerian border.

Nasr Youssef, who represents Ghat in the parliament, told a press conference that pro-Haftar’s militia prevented the visit citing lack of “prior coordination.”

The lawmaker slammed the militiamen’s actions and urged locals “to take a serious stand to secure the interests of the city.”

He said Dbeibeh’s visit was aimed at studying the city’s needs and addressing the challenges facing its residents.