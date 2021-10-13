Libyan PM ‘not welcome in Ghat’, obstructed by Haftar forces

Wednesday , 13 October 2021
Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar blocked a visit by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to city of Ghat, southwestern Libya, located just east of the Algerian border.

Nasr Youssef, who represents Ghat in the parliament, told a press conference that pro-Haftar’s militia prevented the visit citing lack of “prior coordination.”

The lawmaker slammed the militiamen’s actions and urged locals “to take a serious stand to secure the interests of the city.”

He said Dbeibeh’s visit was aimed at studying the city’s needs and addressing the challenges facing its residents.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyPrime Minister
Ghat

