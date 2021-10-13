The 5+5 Joint Military Committee four-stage Action Plan for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya leaked: Libya’s 218TV

The four-stage 5+5 Joint Military Committee Action Plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya was leaked to the press yesterday, according to Libya’s 218 TV.

Stage one: Retreat to specific cities

The plan, which was agreed upon in Geneva earlier this week, states that in stage one forces representing the two Libyan sides will retreat to certain points in two specific cities, to establish good will between the parties.

Stage two: International observers will enter Libya

In the second step, international observers will be invited, who will enter Libya under international supervision, and will work with local observers to implement the plan.

Stage three: Establishing real numbers

The third stage includes the process of monitoring the real numbers of foreign forces and mercenaries by the observers ahead of their evacuation.

Stage four: Exiting Libya

In the fourth and final step, foreign forces exit Libya in successive batches, according to a specific timeline, the details of which have not yet been revealed.