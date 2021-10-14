Libyan, Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations

Friday , 15 October 2021
14/10/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush has reviewed with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu bilateral relations as the latter urged for holding elections on December 24 in fair and transparent way.

In a meeting in Ankara, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the latest developments as Cavusoglu said on his Twitter that they had also discussed joint relations and holding fair and transparent as well as credible Libyan elections, adding that Turkey would always support Libya to regain stability.

