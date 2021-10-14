UNICEF urges release of all minors in Libyan-based migrant shelters

The Acting Special Representative of UNICEF in Libya, Cristina Brugiolo, called for the immediate release of minors in immigration detention centers in Libya, stressing that UNICEF is ready with its partners to provide technical support, including alternative childcare arrangements for this group.

“Children were held under difficult and inhumane conditions in detention centres, we can assume that the actual number of children in detention may be much higher, as many boys are reported to be kept in rooms with adult males,” Brugiolo said.

UNICEF warned of an “immediate danger” threatening “approximately 751 women and 255 children, among the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers who were arrested in a recent crackdown carried out by Libya’s Ministry of the Interior.

According to the UN organization, among those detained are five unaccompanied minors and 30 infants.