Monday , 18 October 2021
Home / Normal / African Union says mercenaries’ presence in Libya threatens neighbor states

African Union says mercenaries’ presence in Libya threatens neighbor states

17/10/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Chairman of the African Union’s Commission, Moussa Faki, said the continued presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya threatens its territory and its neighboring states.

Faki said online on Saturday, at the semi-annual coordination meeting for the African Union and regional economic groups, that he was concerned about military interventions, and tampering with constitutions and governments in Africa.

Faki said security threats and terrorist attacks are still happening in parts of Africa, such as Libya and Sahel region, which makes it necessarily urgent to have comprehensive regional and continental cooperation.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Private Military & Security CompaniesRegional OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

Security raid in Tripoli frees kidnapped migrants

A large group of African migrants has been rescued from their kidnappers during a security …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved