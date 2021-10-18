Libyan Coast Guard rescues 100 illegal migrants off the coast of Zuwara

The Libyan Coast Guard rescued 100 illegal migrants of varying African nationalities, who were on board two wooden and rubber boats, heading towards the European coasts.

The Information Office, headed by the Staff Officer of the Libyan Naval Forces, stated that the Coast Guard, having received a distress call, launched one of its vessels after completing the necessary equipping for the recovery operation of rescue and recovery to the north of Zuwara, where the migrants were located.

The office added that the migrants were later disembarked at the landing point in Zawiya refinery and were handed over to the competent authorities for processing.