Attorney General: Some Tarhouna mass graves perpetrators caught

The Libyan Attorney General, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, said Tuesday that some of the perpetrators of Tarhouna mass graves has been detained, adding that there are arrest warrants for others.

Al-Sour told Libya Alahrar TV Channel that mass killing crimes are imprescriptible and cannot be resolved by political settlement.

“We are still pressuring security apparatuses to detain mass graves’ perpetrators. The Attorney General’s Office has frozen bank accounts of some people involved in the Tarhouna mass graves.” Al-Sour added.

Mass graves are still being discovered in Tarhouna in different areas of the city since its liberation from Khalifa Haftar’s forces in June 2020. 3650 people from across Libya are registered, till last March, as missing; 350 of whom are in Tarhouna.