NOC condemns kidnapping of two of its employees – demands their immediate release

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed yesterday the disappearance of two of its employees on Sunday in what it called ‘‘mysterious circumstances’’ in the capital Tripoli.

The two employees, Khalid Al-Ati, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Libyan Oil Institute, and Medhat Al-Zayani, an employee of Akakus Oil Operations Company, were kidnapped after leaving work.

The NOC said whatever the motives and circumstances of the disappearance, whether detention, arrest or kidnapping, it strongly condemns this act and refuses the harm any of its employees without the permission of the Public Prosecutor and demanded their immediate release. It added that he kidnappers will be held responsible for their safety and for their safe return to their families.

Finally, the NOC expressed its deep concern about such actions that would impede the work of its vital and sensitive sector and stands in the way of achieving its objectives. It also confirmed that it will resort to all legal means and that it is in the process of addressing the Office of the Attorney General.