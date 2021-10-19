Oil Minister Aoun suspends NOC Chairman Sanalla from his post and refers him for investigation for a second time

Libya’s Oil Ministry yesterday confirmed the circulating rumour, ignited by a leaked document, that Oil Minister Mohamed Aoun has indeed suspended National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Mustafa Sanalla from his post and referred him for administrative investigation for a second time.

The decree (50/2021) said Sanalla had failed to obtain permission from the Ministry before travelling abroad on official business; failing to present reports; failing to keep to the administrative organization; failure to transfer certain departments to the Ministry; appointing a board member as chairman of the NOC in contravention of regulations.

The decree said Sanalla is suspended until further notice, and it will be up to the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) to decide if he is reinstated or sacked.

Deja vu?

It will be recalled that in September Prime Minister Aldabaiba held a summit meeting with Aoun and Sanalla after a major public fallout between the two.

Aoun had then suspended Sanalla as NOC Chairman as of 28 August and had referred him for administrative investigation.

Aoun had claimed that Sanalla had broken a government rule that all leading government employees must seek permission before travelling abroad. Sanalla had ignored the rule.

Sanalla had also been referred for investigation for refusing to allow his temporary successor to take over his post and for running the NOC whilst he was abroad.

NOC Board member Jadalla Oakely had been appointed by Oil Minister Aoun as Sanalla’s temporary replacement until further notice, but he had declined to take over as the temporary replacement.