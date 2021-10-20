First group of Libya’s ceasefire monitors started work on October 10

Thursday , 21 October 2021
20/10/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Libya, Jan Kubis, said that the first group of international monitors for the Libyan ceasefire started work in Tripoli on October 10, until arrangements for their deployment in Sirte are completed.

In a letter to the members of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC), Kubis indicated that the ceasefire monitoring teams were assigned the task of providing support to the Libyan-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism in place.

Kubis further pointed out that the monitors will work in coordination with the JMC 5+5 and all relevant Libyan parties in accordance with the Security Council resolution.

