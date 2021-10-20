Libyan FM, UN official discuss ‘Libya Stability Initiative’

The Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush discussed with the United Nations (UN) Undersecretary General for Political and Peace Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, and the UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, Libya Stability Initiative and preparations for the international conference slated for Thursday in Tripoli.

Al-Mangoush presented a description of the agenda of the Libya Stability Initiative and said it aimed to put in place suitable mechanisms to implement the Berlin I and II Conferences outcomes as well as Security Council resolutions 2570 and 2571 regarding Libya

The meeting also saw a discussion about holding general elections in December and the full implementation of 5+5 Joint Military Commission outcomes.

On Tuesday, foreign delegations started to arrive ahead of Thursday international conference in Tripoli, including the Congolese Foreign Minister. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, who is scheduled to co-chair the conference with Al-Mangoush, will arrive on Wednesday along with a number of foreign ministers from across the world.