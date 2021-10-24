Monday , 25 October 2021
Home / Normal / Helicopter carrying money crashed in Tarhuna city, no casualties reported

Helicopter carrying money crashed in Tarhuna city, no casualties reported

24/10/2021 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

A helicopter carrying cash for Jumhouria Bank in the city of Tarhuna was crashed during landing after losing its balance.

The media center of the bank confirmed that none of the crew members was injured, indicating that the liquidity, which is estimated at 50 million dinars was secured until it reached the branch of the bank.

The Tarhuna Municipal Council stated that the helicopter flipped upside down while landing in the main stadium of the Sports City resulted in some damage to the field, without causing any human damage.

Security Situation
Executive Authorities
Murqub

Check Also

Libya to start registering election candidates in November

Registration of candidates for Libya’s elections will open next month, the High National Election Commission …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved