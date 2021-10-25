HoR votes on amendment of age for presidential candidates

Tuesday , 26 October 2021
25/10/2021

The House of Representatives (HoR) voted by a majority to amend the age of candidacy for the presidency to a minimum of 35 years of age, in place of the age of 40 years previously applicable.

Parliament spokesman, Abdullah Blehaq confirmed that the parliament also voted by a majority during its session on Monday to approve the draft electronic transactions law.

The HoR held a session, headed by the First Deputy Speaker, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, which discussed various bills, including the draft law on combating electronic crimes and the draft electronic transactions law.

