Tarhuna crimes are similar to those committed in Bosnia and Rwanda, Al-Koni declares

25/10/2021 The Libya Observer

The Vice President of the Presidential Council (PC), Moussa Al-Koni, said that the PC had proposed the establishment of a special court for crimes committed in Tarhuna, expecting that the number of mass graves found in the city would reach at least 14.

Al-Koni expressed, in a press conference held on Monday, that what occurred in Tarhuna can be compared to crimes committed in Bosnia and Herzegovina and indeed Rwanda, calling for the referral of the crimes to the Netherlands in order to access their expertise in following up the files, as they did in the case of the Bosnian war crimes.

He also added that the PC called on the courts to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators, emphasizing the need for the Government of National Unity (GNU) to provide the capabilities to urgently support the competent authorities in the search and apprehension of the perpetrators of these unspeakable crimes.

“The search process is progressing at such a slow pace, that it has prompted us to contact international bodies to assist us,” said Al-Koni.

