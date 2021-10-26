Clashes in Libya’s Al-Zawiya city cause damage to oil refinery

Al-Zawiya oil refinery management said Tuesday that armed clashes near the facility night on Monday caused damage to 13 oil materials’ tanks, an electricity generator and lounges’ ceilings, adding that the various damages to different oil materials’ tanks led to massive leakage in oil.

Al-Zawiya oil refinery added that clashes damaged the electricity generator for the main station for oil mixing and canning, let alone the damage to ceilings in different lounges inside the refinery, saying that work was ongoing to assess all damages of the clashes.

Clashes erupted night on Monday between two Al-Zawiya armed factions using light and medium weapons. No casualties were reported and no reasons for the clashes were announced.