HNEC briefs HoR on elections. HoR keen to hold elections on time and will remain in ‘‘permanent session until the end of the electoral process’’

The First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fawzi Neweri met in his office yesterday at the headquarters of the House of Representatives (HoR) in the city of Tobruk, the Head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh.

During the meeting Al-Sayeh briefed the First Deputy Speaker on the progress and the preparations made by HNEC to conduct the presidential and parliamentary elections, as well as the most prominent technical and logistical difficulties facing it.

According to the Official HoR Spokesperson, Abdalla Belheeg, First the Deputy Speaker stressed ‘‘parliament’s keenness to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections on time (24 December 2021), and also stressed that the HoR ‘‘is in a permanent session until the completion of the national electoral process and work on facilitating the HNEC’s work and overcoming any difficulties in the conduct of the electoral process.’’