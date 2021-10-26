Jeune Afrique: Saif Al-Islam hires French advisor to lobby for his political return

Son of Later Muammar Ghaddafi Saif Al-Islam has reached out to the Algerian-French businessman and counselor, Al-Tayeb Ben Abdel Rahman, to lobby for his media appearance as he prepares to return to the political arena, writes the French magazine Jeune Afrique.

The magazine said that Bin Abdul Rahman had been in contact with the Gaddafi family for years and had become Saif Al-Islam’s spokesman in Europe and Africa.

Abdul Rahman has long been interested in the Libyan issue, says the Jeune Afrique, indicating that he facilitated the visit of Khalifa Haftar -who is facing war crime cases in US courts- to Brazzaville in September 2017.

The Algerian-French businessman was also engaged in organizing a meeting between Libya’s Presidential Council Head Mohamed Menfi and the Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso last July.

Abdul Rahman founded the think tank “Geopolitical Club” in 2016 to establish and promote relations with other EU institutions, with the participation of many well-known parliamentarians, diplomats, and political figures, according to the same source.