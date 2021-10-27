Wednesday , 27 October 2021
Home / Normal / HoR passes controversial law to combat Cybercrime

HoR passes controversial law to combat Cybercrime

27/10/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

The spokesman for the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) Abdullah Blehiq said on his Facebook page on Tuesday that the HoR members had unanimously voted to pass the bill of “combating cybercrime”.

The HoR also passed on Monday the cyber transactions bill and modified the age of presidential candidacy to 35. It reviewed the combating cyber crime bill, which led to some controversy even before being published to the public in its final draft.

Social media activists circulated leaked photocopies of the bill, saying it takes Libya backward even to worse times than those of Gaddafi’s reign, alikening it to the policy of North Korea’s regime and accusing the HoR of policing the general freedoms of people.

The leaked bill shows various punishments for cyber crimes (the bill is titled electronic crimes: meaning things that happen online) with jail times ranging to five years and fines of huge sums of money for “speaking ill of normal people or even public figures (by texts, voice or video).”

ICT and Media GovernanceLegislation
House of RepresentativesMedia
All

Check Also

Libya hoped its elections could heal the country. Instead, they could make it worse

With Libya still mired in crisis, all eyes are turned towards the elections that are …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved