Mayors reject unilateral approach of Libya’s HoR to issuing elections laws

Several elected mayors rejected in a statement Wednesday the “individual” approach of the House of Representatives (HoR) in issuing elections laws in violation of the political agreement, constitutional declaration, roadmap and HoR internal laws.

The mayors denounced the adoption of the HoR laws by the Chairman of the High National Elections Commission without consensus by relevant entities, saying the laws included articles that were sized up to fit certain people.

The statement urged HoR members and Chairman of the High National Elections Commission, Emad Al-Sayeh, to abide by the political agreement and avoid serving personal interests, blaming Al-Sayeh for the legal violations of the elections laws and warning that such violations can cause delay to elections in their municipalities.

The mayors reiterated that the Government of National Unity should remain in office to improve people’s living conditions and lead to a real democratic transition.