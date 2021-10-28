HNEC urges election candidates to prepare documentation for registration, reveals new parliamentary election logo

Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) called yesterday on potential candidates for the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections to prepare their documentation for registration. It said it will be announcing the date of the start of registration soon.

Notice of expiry of the period for filing objections

HNEC also announced that the expiry period for lodging objections to the published voter register would expire at the end of today.

Finally, HNEC also today revealed the logo for the presidential election (left in yellow/gold). It had revealed the logo for the parliamentary elections (right in blue) on 11 October.