Five candidates announced for Libyan presidential contest

The Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC); meanwhile, said the time to object to voters’ registration records had ended on Thursday, knowing that the names were made public at polling centers last Monday and the HNEC set three days for objections.

The five names running for Libya president included the former UN ambassador, Ibrahim Dabbashi, who said on his Facebook page that his campaign features the slogan “We build it with science and determination” based on regaining sovereignty of the state, fighting corruption and regaining trust.

The second name was a Libyan comedian, Hatem Al-Kour, who said in a video statement that despite the difficulty of reaching office and the surprise of many Libyans to his candidacy as he is an actor not a politician, he is a human being who has felt all his career the connection with Libyans.

Al-Kour hoped Libyans would support him and vote for him so he can work for their prosperity, peace of the country and the stability of all regions.

The Head of the steering committee of “National Project” party and former Minister of Industry, Fathi bin Shatwan, also announced he was running for Libya president to implement a civilization and development project in the country.

About a week ago, the former Libyan ambassador to the UAE, Aref Al-Nayed, announced his presidential bid and before him -on March 13 in an interview with a French magazine – the ex-Minister of Interior, Fathi Bashagha, also announced he was running for presidential elections.