Haftar, Saif Al-Islam hire PR Firm to improve relations with Israel

Khalifa Hafter and Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi in Libya’s first presidential election have hired the same Israeli firm to run their respective election campaigns, an Israeli media outlet reported on Tuesday.

Hafter and Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, will likely be frontrunners in the election, set for 24 December.

Both candidates separately reached out to an Israeli consulting firm specialised in running political campaigns according to Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. The outlet did not name the firm.

The newspaper alleged that the firm had to register a new branch in the United Arab Emirates so that it could have two separate entities run the campaigns.