Al-Koni: Any initiatives to delay elections don’t represent Presidential Council

The Deputy Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mossa Al-Koni, reiterated commitment to holding elections on time as per the schedule set by the Political Dialogue Forum’s roadmap.

Al-Koni welcomed the recent UNSMIL statement that reiterated the importance of holding elections on time and adopting High National Elections Commission’s amendments to the elections law by the House of Representatives.

He also said any different tracks than that of the roadmap will have to be agreed on by the three Presidential Council members, otherwise, they would be personal opinions.

Al-Koni’s statement came as a response to an initiative by the other Deputy Head of the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi under the slogan “Presidential Council Initiative” as an attempt to end controversy about the legal basis for general elections on December 24.

The initiative says elections could be held in March 2022 with efforts to hold them starting from December 24 onwards.