Mass deportation of Bangladeshi migrants from Libya continues

31/10/2021

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Friday said it deported 140 illegal Bangladeshi migrants to their country of origin.

The migrants, including nine with medical conditions, were assisted to return to Bangladesh from Benghazi on Thursday, in the first Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) flight from the city since the resumption of the IOM’s VHR program, the IOM said in a statement.

“Closely facilitated and supported by the Embassy of Bangladesh, the returning migrants underwent health checks and were provided with counselling services and protection screening, as well as personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests before boarding,” the statement said.

The VHR program, run by the IOM, arranges the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their homelands.

Since 2015, more than 53,000 migrants have been returned from Libya through the VHR programme, with support from the European Union and the Italian Migration Fund, according to the IOM.

