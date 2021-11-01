232 bodies recovered from 80 graves discovered in Tarhuna since its liberation

The spokesman for the General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons, Abdul Aziz Al-Jaafari has revealed that the number of graves discovered in Tarhuna so far has reached 80, including 43 mass graves and 37 individual graves.

Al-Jaafari added in a statement to Anadolu News Agency, “the graves were distributed among three areas in Tarhuna, including 55 mass graves in the Mashru’ Al-Rabet area, 18 in the Mashru’ Al-Zera’ei area, and 7 in the garbage landfill in the city”.

He also stated that the number of individual graves reached 37, including 27 graves in the Mashru’ Al-Rabet area, 8 in the Mashru’ Al-Zera’ei area, and 2 in the garbage landfill site.

“The total number of bodies recovered so far has reached 232, 65 bodies of which were identified after conducting a DNA test”, Al-Jaafari indicated.

The Libyan government announced last March that the registration number of missing persons reached 3,650 from different cities, 350 from Tarhuna.

The General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons since the liberation of the city of Tarhuna from Haftar’s militias continues to discover mass and individual graves of civilians, including children and women, who were killed at the hands of Al-kaniyat militia, that related to Haftar.

The “Al-Kaniyat” militia is known as the “Ninth Brigade”, and it is a militia founded by the “Al-Kani brothers”, who are: Abdul Al-Khaleq, Mohammed, Muammar, Abdul Al-Rahim, Muhsen and Abdul Al-Azim.